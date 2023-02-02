Bitter cold giving way to warmer weather

Today’s mostly cloudy skies made for a bit of a dreary Thursday throughout the Tri-State, but at least temperatures were warmer - we topped out at 37° in the River City earlier on today and while that is still 12° below average for this time of the year, the mercury climbed high enough to help melt more of that stubborn ice. Clear skies returning to the Tri-State this evening will make for a bitterly cold night ahead, I’m afraid. After seeing temperatures dip to 27° by 10 o’clock, we will bottom out near 16° and Evansville early Thursday morning, marking your coolest start to a day since December 28th! Worse yet, northerly winds gusting near 20 mph could drop wind chill values below 0° at times early Friday! The chilly temperatures may also refreeze any of that lingering slush or standing water as well.
As a result, tomorrow morning‘s bone chillingly cold temperatures, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the middle and upper 20s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Breezy northerly winds will only allow an afternoon high temperature in Evansville of 27°. That’s nearly 15° below the norm for this time of the year. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be much like tomorrow afternoon, clear and cold. Expect temperatures near 26° by tomorrow evening's commute before we fall to 19° by early Saturday morning.
At least our Saturday and Sunday look as though they will be pleasant. Blustery southerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph on Saturday under crystal clear skies will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid 40s throughout the Tri-State. We will reach an afternoon high temperature of 44° in Evansville on Saturday afternoon. If you think that sounds warm, just wait until Sunday - the latest model data indicates that we will reach an afternoon high of 54° under mostly sunny skies! Better yet, there are hints we could top out near 60° on Monday!