Without sugarcoating it, it has not been a pleasant start to the work week. After only seeing high temperatures, reaching the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley early this morning, overcast skies and blustery northwesterly winds made sure that our beginning of the work week was not one to look forward to. Conditions are expected to remain dry this evening as temperatures gradually dwindle from 39° around dinner time or before dipping to 35° by 10 o’clock; overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s area wide with wind chill values flirting with the upper teens early Tuesday morning.
Bitterly cold conditions overnight
Be sure to bundle up as you head out the door early tomorrow and make sure to keep that winter jacket handy throughout the day - while temperatures are expected to be "warmer" throughout the Tri-State tomorrow, afternoon highs will still remain well below average for this time of the year. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s the fact that we will see the return of sunshine to the Tri-State; after starting out with partially cloudy skies Tuesday morning, mostly sunny conditions are expected to linger for much of the day. Afternoon, high temperatures are expected to reach back up into the mid 40s throughout the region tomorrow, but the combination of clear skies and a weak northeasterly wind overnight will allow the mercury to dive right back down into the middle and upper 20s by early Wednesday.
