 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Conditions Could Harm Sensitive Vegetation Tonight
and Tuesday Night...

Temperatures will drop below freezing throughout the Quad State
tonight and Tuesday night. A hard freeze is possible in portions
of the region tonight and over most of the region Tuesday night.
These freezing conditions could be harmful to early vegetation
that has already started to bloom with the recent warmth. Those
with agricultural interests should take the necessary precautions
to protect any sensitive vegetation.

Bitterly cold conditions overnight

  • 0
A bitterly cold start to Tuesday

Bundle up tomorrow morning! 

 Cameron Hopman

Without sugarcoating it, it has not been a pleasant start to the work week. After only seeing high temperatures, reaching the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley early this morning, overcast skies and blustery northwesterly winds made sure that our beginning of the work week was not one to look forward to. Conditions are expected to remain dry this evening as temperatures gradually dwindle from  39° around dinner time or before dipping to 35° by 10 o’clock; overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s area wide with wind chill values flirting with the upper teens early Tuesday morning.

Be sure to bundle up as you head out the door early tomorrow and make sure to keep that winter jacket handy throughout the day - while temperatures are expected to be "warmer" throughout the Tri-State tomorrow, afternoon highs will still remain well below average for this time of the year. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s the fact that we will see the return of sunshine to the Tri-State; after starting out with partially cloudy skies Tuesday morning, mostly sunny conditions are expected to linger for much of the day. Afternoon, high temperatures are expected to reach back up into the mid 40s throughout the region tomorrow, but the combination of clear skies and a weak northeasterly wind overnight will allow the mercury to dive right back down into the middle and upper 20s by early Wednesday.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you