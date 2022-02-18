 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 42.6 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bitterly Cold End to the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Bitterly Cold Friday
Griffin Glasscock

Thankfully, those soaking showers have exited the Tri-state! We actually broke a record yesterday for the amount of rainfall received. Evansville picked up 2.25” which will go down as the highest amount of rainfall on the date of February 17th!

TODAY: It was a frigid start to our Friday with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Strong winds out of the north didn’t do us any favors bringing wind chill values down to the single digits and lower teens. Conditions will continue improving this afternoon, but it’ll stay significantly cooler. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s under sunny skies.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be another frigid evening, but the dry skies will persist. You can expect crystal clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s as we head into our Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: The Tri-State will receive a good amount of sunshine over the weekend, but our temperatures will be quite opposite for Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow will basically be a replica of today. We won’t lack any sunshine, but as another cold front pushes through early Saturday morning that will shift our winds back out of the north keeping highs in the mid to upper 30s. Thankfully some high pressure will follow the front pushing winds back out of the south just as we wrap up the weekend. A significant warm up will come Sunday shooting our highs into the upper 50s with clear conditions.

