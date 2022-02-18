Bitterly Cold End to the Week

Thankfully, those soaking showers have exited the Tri-state! We actually broke a record yesterday for the amount of rainfall received. Evansville picked up 2.25” which will go down as the highest amount of rainfall on the date of February 17th!
TODAY: It was a frigid start to our Friday with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Strong winds out of the north didn’t do us any favors bringing wind chill values down to the single digits and lower teens. Conditions will continue improving this afternoon, but it’ll stay significantly cooler. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s under sunny skies.
TONIGHT: It’s going to be another frigid evening, but the dry skies will persist. You can expect crystal clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s as we head into our Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: The Tri-State will receive a good amount of sunshine over the weekend, but our temperatures will be quite opposite for Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow will basically be a replica of today. We won’t lack any sunshine, but as another cold front pushes through early Saturday morning that will shift our winds back out of the north keeping highs in the mid to upper 30s. Thankfully some high pressure will follow the front pushing winds back out of the south just as we wrap up the weekend. A significant warm up will come Sunday shooting our highs into the upper 50s with clear conditions.