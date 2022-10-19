Bitterly cold start to Wednesday; warming temperatures returning late week

TODAY: It is a bitterly cold start to our morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are moving in from the north and west making it feel more like the mid 20s. It's a good idea to bundle up through the first part of the day. Highs will begin warming up into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. It will feel slightly warmer than Tuesday, but still unseasonably cool.
TONIGHT: Winds will begin calming down after midnight, but don't let that fool you! Temperatures are still going to be diving into the low 30s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday afternoon will bring some improvements in the temperature department! Highs will rise into the mid 60s and winds start shifting more out of the south.