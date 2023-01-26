TODAY: It's a frigid start to our morning with gusty winds coming out of the west. I wouldn't expect anything different into the afternoon as highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. Winds will stay at speeds around 10-20 mph out of the west. Light flurries will be possible.
Blustery and cloudy conditions stick around for Thursday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today