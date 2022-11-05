Blustery Saturday

Saturday started out on the rainy and windy side. Some of those winds exceeded 50 miles an hour. With reports of 54 mph at Morganfield, Kentucky and 51 miles per hour at the Evansville Airport. Other wind gusts were: Boonville at 47 mph, Madisonville at 48 mph and Harrisburg at 48 mph.
Clearing skies will move in over night and lend to a Mostly Sunny day for Sunday in the Tri-State, highs will inch back to the 70 degree mark. And we will be headed for another slow warm up, for the first full week of November, where highs will be in the upper 70's by Wednesday.
Clouds, however will start to move back in and showers return late Thursday and into Friday, where next weekend our highs will only be in the 40's.
A reminder to change your clock tonight, as Daylight Saving Time Ends at 2am. Turn your clock back one hour. Also check the batteries in your smoke detector, carbon monoxide alarms and even put fresh batteries in your weather radio. Be prepared in case you need to be alerted to an emergency.