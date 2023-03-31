Bracing for strong to severe storms Friday night

TODAY: On and off scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to roll through the Tri-State before tapering off during the early afternoon. Our break from the rain paired with a strong, southerly wind, gusting as high as 40 mph will drive temperatures back into the low 70s across the region. The combination of that warmth and added moisture combined with an inbound cold front tomorrow evening will bring about the Tri-State's next round of Severe storms.
According to the latest model data, clusters of showers and thunderstorms reaching our westernmost communities between 4PM and 6PM will be closely followed by a broken line of storms forming directly ahead of the advancing cold front. Both rounds of storms will have the capacity to produce damaging, straight-line winds, large hail, and even tornadic rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed part of the Tri-State under a "4" and “3” on Friday’s Threat Index. It is important to remain weather aware between the hours of 4PM and 12AM tomorrow night.