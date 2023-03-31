 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.


.River levels are falling, or will begin to fall within the next 24
hours, along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below
flood stage by Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Bracing for strong to severe storms Friday night

Severe Weather Threat Friday
Griffin Glasscock
TODAY: On and off scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to roll through the Tri-State before tapering off during the early afternoon. Our break from the rain paired with a strong, southerly wind, gusting as high as 40 mph will drive temperatures back into the low 70s across the region. The combination of that warmth and added moisture combined with an inbound cold front tomorrow evening will bring about the Tri-State's next round of Severe storms.
 
According to the latest model data, clusters of showers and thunderstorms reaching our westernmost communities between 4PM and 6PM will be closely followed by a broken line of storms forming directly ahead of the advancing cold front. Both rounds of storms will have the capacity to produce damaging, straight-line winds, large hail, and even tornadic rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed part of the Tri-State under a "4" and “3” on Friday’s Threat Index. It is important to remain weather aware between the hours of 4PM and 12AM tomorrow night.

