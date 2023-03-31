Bracing for strong to severe storms Friday night

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .River levels are falling, or will begin to fall within the next 24 hours, along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below flood stage by Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Sunday, April 09. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&