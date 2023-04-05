 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Bracing for strong to severe storms Wednesday

  • Updated
Strong to Severe Storms
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: We're tracking a day full of the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms, which will develop in two rounds: the first round between 5AM-10AM and the second round after lunch. These storms could produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding and isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a "3" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather.

Despite the stormy conditions, temperatures will remain on the warm side Wednesday afternoon, highs will reach the high 70s. A cold front associated with the storms will sweep through the area late Wednesday afternoon-evening, leading to a cooldown as we wrap up the work week. 

