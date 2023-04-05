Bracing for strong to severe storms Wednesday

TODAY: We're tracking a day full of the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms, which will develop in two rounds: the first round between 5AM-10AM and the second round after lunch. These storms could produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding and isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a "3" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather.
Despite the stormy conditions, temperatures will remain on the warm side Wednesday afternoon, highs will reach the high 70s. A cold front associated with the storms will sweep through the area late Wednesday afternoon-evening, leading to a cooldown as we wrap up the work week.