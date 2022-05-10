Breaking a sweat while breaking a record

Our hottest day in nearly 8 months was also a record breaker! Today's high temperature of 89° in Evansville broke a record that has stood for 86 years; last reached in 2018, the record high temperature for May 10th here in the River City once stood at 88°, that record is now a degree higher. As for the remainder of this toasty evening, temperatures will gradually dwindle from 86° around dinnertime to 76° by 10 o'clock before falling to just 69° around dawn on Wednesday morning.
Despite our overcast skies Wednesday morning being accompanied by a few light sprinkles early on, temperatures are expected to again reach record-setting heights throughout the Lower Ohio valley. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 91° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon; if this forecast holds, it will shatter May 11th's previous record by a whole 3°! Worse yet, dew point values near 70° could make that 91° high temperature feel more like 97° at times in Evansville on Wednesday! There's even a possibility that some of us could see "feels like" temperatures near 100° at times tomorrow.