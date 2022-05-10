 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Breaking a sweat while breaking a record

  • Updated
  • 0
Oppressive Heat Wednesday

Heat indices may reach up toward 100° in spots tomorrow.

 Cameron Hopman
Our hottest day in nearly 8 months was also a record breaker! Today's high temperature of 89° in Evansville broke a record that has stood for 86 years; last reached in 2018, the record high temperature for May 10th here in the River City once stood at 88°, that record is now a degree higher. As for the remainder of this toasty evening, temperatures will gradually dwindle from 86° around dinnertime to 76° by 10 o'clock before falling to just 69° around dawn on Wednesday morning.
 
Despite our overcast skies Wednesday morning being accompanied by a few light sprinkles early on, temperatures are expected to again reach record-setting heights throughout the Lower Ohio valley. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 91° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon; if this forecast holds, it will shatter May 11th's previous record by a whole 3°! Worse yet, dew point values near 70° could make that 91° high temperature feel more like 97° at times in Evansville on Wednesday! There's even a possibility that some of us could see "feels like" temperatures near 100° at times tomorrow. 

Recommended for you