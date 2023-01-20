TODAY: It's a frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and wind chill values in the 20s and 30s. We are looking out for cloudy skies and temperatures only warming up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest for this afternoon. Dry skies will also persist, but make sure to bundle up!
Breezy and cold Friday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
