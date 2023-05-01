Breezy conditions continue for our Tuesday

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:
This afternoon, winds were gusting to around 35-40MPH which certainly made for a blustery afternoon. The winds will be calming down just a bit through the evening and overnight which will be nice some relief from the otherwise annoying conditions. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 40s as those strong gusty winds filter in cooler air from the upper Great Plains.
TOMORROW:
We'll be seeing a bit more sunshine tomorrow which will be nice; however, the winds will still be just a bit gusty tomorrow which means conditions still won't be ideal for spending time after work outside.
REST OF WEEK:
Finally calmer winds are in the forecast despite temperatures remaining 10-15° below average as we head through the midweek and into the end of the week. As we approach the weekend, rain chances are back up but so are temperatures. Our next 80° afternoon is already in the forecast!