Breezy, Cool and Clear

It was another abnormally cool day throughout the Tri-State - afternoon high temperatures peaked in the upper 40s and low 50s earlier on and this evening looks as though it will remain just as cool. After seeing the mercury dip to 47° by dinnertime, we'll then fall to 44° before seeing temperatures dive back down to the mid 30s by early Saturday morning; our anticipated morning low of 34° would mark our coolest start to a day since last Sunday morning when we saw temperatures level out at 30° in Evansville.
A passing cold front late Friday night will clear the clouds from the skies above the Tri-State and set the stage for a much clearer Saturday ahead, but a strong northwesterly wind will settle back in across the Lower Ohio Valley and make for a blustery and windy Saturday nonetheless. Expect in afternoon night temperature near 47° in the River City tomorrow under mostly sunny skies with wind gusts peeking near 30 mph and times tomorrow afternoon. The clear conditions and breezy northerly winds are expected to linger throughout the evening and overnight hours as well which will leave us with yet another chilly night ahead; as of right now, it looks like we could see temperatures dive all the way back down to 29° in Evansville early Sunday morning. If this forecast holds it be our coolest start to a day in two weeks!