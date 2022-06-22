Brief break from the high heat

Mother Nature just won't cut us some slack, will she? Afternoon high temperatures again peaked in the upper 90s, even flirting with 100° at times earlier on today - worse yet, dewpoint values in the upper 60s and low 70s made those temperatures in the 90s feel as though they were closer to 105° or 110° in spots. If there's a silver lining here, it's the fact that it is actually so hot that today's passing cold front is unable to properly trigger any substantial shower and thunderstorm activity throughout the Tri-State, keeping this evening's threat for potentially strong to severe storms to a minimum. Expect the skies above the region to remain mainly clear throughout the evening ahead as temperatures dwindle from 89° at dinner time to 79° by 10 o'clock.
Despite Wednesday's passing cold front, afternoon high temperatures on Thursday are still expected to reach 90° in some spots. That being said, the dryer air mass settling in behind that aforementioned front will make tomorrow feel a heck of a lot more bearable. We will wake up to morning low temperatures near 69° before seeing temperatures reach 86° around our lunch hour. Thursday evening looks as though it will be simply beautiful - temperatures in the mid to upper 80s around dinnertime will give way to 76° at 10 o'clock with little to no humidity in the atmosphere.
I'll warn you now, you shouldn't expect the cooler and more comfortable conditions to linger that long; after reaching 91° on Friday afternoon, we will see temperatures reach up towards 95° on Saturday with heat indices near 96°. Sunday looks slightly cooler, but that will be primarily due to another passing cold front triggering shower and thunderstorm activity across the region that day; in fact, some of those storms may become strong to potentially severe at times on Sunday. Fortunately, once that cold front comes and goes, things will indeed finally cool off - expect temperatures in the mid to low 80s for both Monday and Tuesday of next week!