Brutal heat followed by strong storms

It was another abysmally hot day across the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures again rose into the mid to upper 90s for many of us with heat in the seas well above 100°. Our evening ahead doesn't look all that much cooler as temperatures are only expected to fall from 93° around dinner time to 86° by 10 p.m. Heat indices around 10 o'clock are still expected to be sitting in the mid to low 90s! While the mercury is expected the dip back down into the upper 70s overnight tonight, tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature of 78° in Evansville will set the stage for another brutally hot day ahead.
The National Weather Service has extended our Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday at 8PM in anticipation of another dangerously hot afternoon across the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures deep below the 80° mark early Thursday, temperatures will climb right back into the mid to low 90s as early as your lunch hour before topping out near 98° in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. Worse yet, dewpoint values in the low 70s could make things feel as hot as 105° to 110° throughout the Lower Ohio Valley! Simply put, if you don't have to be outdoors tomorrow, don't be.
In addition to the stifling heat and humidity, we're also tracking the threat of potentially strong to Severe storms arriving overnight Thursday and into early Friday. A cold front pushing southward through Friday morning is expected to produce a cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity as it interacts with our ample supply of heat. Some of the storms embedded within that cluster may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation at times early Friday morning. The greatest threat for potentially Severe storms to occur will occur between the hours of 2 AM and 9 AM on Friday morning.