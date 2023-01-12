Bundle up for Friday

Following what was an active early Thursday morning, temperatures will continue to tumble throughout our Thursday evening into early Friday. After reaching 58° earlier today, overnight low temperatures are expected to dwindle to 33° and Evansville by early Friday morning. Strong northerly winds gusting as high as 20 to 25 mph could make it feel more like 20° as you step out the door tomorrow. Additionally, isolated snow flurries will remain a possibility throughout the late night and early morning hours tomorrow before finally exiting just before our lunch hour Friday.
Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected to hang on throughout the day, making for a dreary and cold end to the work week. Between the blustery northwesterly winds and lingering cloud cover, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s - windchill values will likely hover around the mid 20s throughout the day. Tomorrow evening looks as though we should see some partial clearing as temperatures gradually dwindle from 33° around 7 o’clock to 30° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will tumble all the way back down to 27° by early Saturday morning.
At least the weekend ahead looks as though it will remain clear! Expect crystal clear skies with a high temperature near 41° on Saturday; temperatures are still expected to fall below the freezing mark that night though. As for our Sunday, temperatures will climb higher due to a weak southeasterly wind flow. With the ample supply of sunshine, some of us may even see 50° that afternoon. If you’re wondering where the rain chances are however, you won’t have to wait too long. Martin Luther King Day looks sufficiently damp with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s by next Monday.