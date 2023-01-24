Calm Tuesday; rain and wintry weather return tonight

TODAY: After seeing morning temperatures in the 30s, we'll see an increase in cloud cover this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will actually stay quite calm for your Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Rainfall will become widespread tonight between 8-10PM. Temperatures will begin to fall. Some of us (especially north of the Ohio) will be dealing with periods of sleet and snow. It appears as though our best chances for snowfall accumulation will occur in the northwestern half of the Tri-State. While portions of Missouri and southwest Illinois may see more than 5" of snow, the greatest amount of accumulation portions of the Tri-State may see will range between 2” - 4”.