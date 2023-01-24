 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Calm Tuesday; rain and wintry weather return tonight

  • Updated
Winter Weather Chances Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: After seeing morning temperatures in the 30s, we'll see an increase in cloud cover this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will actually stay quite calm for your Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Rainfall will become widespread tonight between 8-10PM. Temperatures will begin to fall. Some of us (especially north of the Ohio) will be dealing with periods of sleet and snow. It appears as though our best chances for snowfall accumulation will occur in the northwestern half of the Tri-State. While portions of Missouri and southwest Illinois may see more than 5" of snow, the greatest amount of accumulation portions of the Tri-State may see will range between 2” - 4”. 

 

