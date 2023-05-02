Calmer winds and warmer conditions through the end of the week

After a blustery and windy day yesterday, we saw a little bit of the same thing this afternoon. Fortunately, the winds weren't nearly as strong as they were yesterday. For our Monday winds gusted up to 40MPH, but today they maxed out at around 30MPH.
These calmer winds will be here to stay as we head through the rest of the week.
TONIGHT:
43 & MOSTLY CLEAR
After strong and gusty winds yesterday and today, we're already seeing wind gusts and wind speeds dying down. Once they do, they'll pretty much stay down for the next few days.
Temperature wise, those windy conditions will funnel in cooler air from the north ensuring our temperatures remain in the low 40s. Not unheard of, but definitely a good 10-15° below average for the beginning of May.
TOMORROW:
66 & SUNNY
Tomorrow is going to be everything today couldn't: Warm, Sunny, and Enjoyable. Wind speeds will be at a maximum of 10MPH with temperatures approaching the mid 60s. Without much wind, that means it'll feel a lot more enjoyable and warmer. I urge you to enjoy time outside tomorrow if you've been hiding indoors from the wind these past few days.
LATE WEEK:
WARMER W/ RAIN CHANCES
Thursday will be even warmer with temperatures in the low 70s with sunny and calm winds as well. This means Thursday is thee best day to head outside and enjoy the splendid conditions.
If you don't enjoy Wednesday or Thursday, you've lost your chance. We're tracking rain chances for our Friday. Those showers look to impact our Friday morning through our Friday evening, but that will be the system we need to bring in southerly winds which will warm things up.
WEEKEND:
WARM & CLOUDIER
Temperatures will be warming up through this weekend but unfortunately the price we have to pay for those warmer temperatures is increased cloud cover. But this warming trend will continue. We're eyeballing temperatures in the 80s as we start off the new work week.