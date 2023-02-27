To say that our Monday was simply blustery would be a vast understatement; wing gusts peaked as high as 59 mph in Owensboro earlier on today. Thankfully, conditions have calmed down this evening and we will be faced with a far more pleasant evening and overnight ahead. After seeing high temperatures reach the low 70s area wide, the mercury will fall to 59° by dinnertime before tumbling to 55° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip off toward 46° Along the Ohio River.
Calmer winds return
While we may wake up to some added cloud cover early tomorrow, the rest of the day looks fairly pleasant. Gone will be the strong winds in excess of 40 mph - in their place, southeasterly winds gusting as high as a whopping 5 mph. Mostly sunny skies paired with that weak southerly wind flow will also allow temperatures to remain well above average throughout our Tuesday; expect an afternoon high temperature near 63° in Evansville tomorrow. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 60° around our evening commute to 56° by dinner time.
