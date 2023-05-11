Chances for rain stick around

It was a mild and muggy Thursday throughout the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures crept back up into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. With lingering cloud cover and southerly winds expected overnight, temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of year - expect the morning low temperature early Friday near 65°.
The warm start to the final day of our work week signals another warm and humid day ahead for the region. Southerly winds will continue to pump more warmth and humidity up the Mississippi and into the Ohio Valley, allowing for more sporadic and scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. While we are not expecting a washout by any means, you will want to keep your umbrella handy just as you did on Thursday. After seeing temperatures reach back up into the low 80s for many of us Friday afternoon, the mercury will have fallen closer to mid to upper 70s between tomorrow evening’s final commute of the week and dinnertime.
The latest model data continues to indicate more heat surging into the Tri-State for our Saturday - if the current forecast holds and we reach an afternoon high temperature of 86° or warmer and Evansville, it will mark the hottest afternoon in the River City has seen in nearly 8 months! That heat however, is also expected to produce a greater possibility of scattered thunderstorm activity across our area as well. It’s possible that some of those storms may pack quite the punch - as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a “1” on Saturday’s Threat Index. We will keep a close eye on Saturday’s potential for strong to severe weather over the next 48 hours.