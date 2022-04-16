Chilly Start to Easter with Warmer Conditions Ahead Next Week

Happy Saturday evening folks, what a splendid day it is. As we look toward tomorrow, your Easter Sunday looks to be quite nice. We will see some cooler temperatures, but at least we'll have some sun filtering in amongst the clouds. If you have any outdoor plans for Easter, be sure and get them done early as we have a slight chance for some showers into the evening.
Next week looks to be off to a good start with plenty o'sunshine and mild temperatures. Middle and end of next week is a mixed bag. We have warmer temperatures which is nice; however, that is at the expense of increased cloud cover. Fortunately, the next seven days we see no real significant precipitation chances.
TONIGHT: 39 (Mostly Cloudy)
Tonight things will remain quiet but on the chillier side.
EASTER SUNDAY: 58 (Partly Sunny w/ a Chance of Showers in the Evening)
Your Easter Sunday Forecast looks to be quite decent. It will start off chilly and remain on the cooler side during the day, but we should see a little bit of sun amongst the clouds. Get those outdoor Easter plans out of the way in the morning or early afternoon though as a slight chance for showers begins to come into the picture as we enter the evening.
MONDAY: 41 / 60 (Mostly Sunny)
The new week looks to be off to a good start with temperatures warming into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.
TUESDAY: 36 / 59 (Sunny) [Frost Possible in the Morning]
The sunshine continues into Tuesday; however, we do have that chance for some frost in the morning.
MIDDLE TO END OF NEXT WEEK: 40s to 60s / 60s to 70s (Cloudier)
As we head into the middle and end of next week, things will be cloudier, BUT we do have temperatures increasing impressively. So while gloomy, it will be comfortable, dare I say shorts and t-shirt weather!