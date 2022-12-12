TODAY: It's a cold and breezy start to your Monday with temperatures in the 30s. We'll gradually warm up into the upper 40s this afternoon. We'll see some clearing, which will bring some much-needed sunshine to the area!
Chilly start to Monday; some sunshine returns
- Griffin Glasscock
-
- Updated
- 0
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today