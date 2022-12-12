 Skip to main content
Chilly start to Monday; some sunshine returns

Dry & Seasonal Monday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a cold and breezy start to your Monday with temperatures in the 30s. We'll gradually warm up into the upper 40s this afternoon. We'll see some clearing, which will bring some much-needed sunshine to the area!

