Clear and Dry Weekend

Saturday was a pretty normal fall weekend day. Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, low humidity and a gentle breeze. The dry pattern looks like it will be hanging around for a little longer.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40's, under clear conditions. There might be a spot or two of fog in the morning, as well.
Sunday will be a degree or two warmer, with a high near 78 degrees. It will be a breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph, and gusting to around 20 mph.
Monday and Tuesday will be copy-cat days high near 75, mostly sunny and lows near 45. A few more clouds move in for Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area, bringing with it. The front will push through the Tri-State as a dry front, just some winds around 20 mph. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees, but Friday and Saturday highs will be in the lower 60's.