Clear and Dry Weekend

  • Updated
High Fire Danger

Saturday was a pretty normal fall weekend day.  Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, low humidity and a gentle breeze.  The dry pattern looks like it will be hanging around for a little longer.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40's, under clear conditions.  There might be a spot or two of fog in the morning, as well. 

Sunday will be a degree or two warmer, with a high near 78 degrees. It will be a breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph, and gusting to around 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will be copy-cat days high near 75, mostly sunny and lows near 45.  A few more clouds move in for Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area, bringing with it. The front will push through the Tri-State as a dry front, just some winds around 20 mph.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees, but Friday and Saturday highs will be in the lower 60's.  

