...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

West winds at 15 to 20 mph will continue through much of the night
with a few gusts approaching 30 mph. This will be under wind
advisory criteria; therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to
expire on schedule.

Clearer and drier weather returns to the Tri-State

Cloudy and cool tomorrow morning

Temperatures will dip ovenright. 

 Cameron Hopman

It was a windy and rainy one across the Tri-State today; after receiving our first dowsing of rain in more than one (some of us dealt with near 1" of precip), conditions are expected to dry out overnight. After reaching 69° in Evansville earlier on today, breezy northwesterly winds gusting as high as 25 mph will drop temperatures back down to their lowest point since this previous Friday morning. We will kick off our Wednesday with a morning low temperature in here 48° under overcast skies.

 
Wednesday looks as though it will end up being pleasant, but cool. Our cloudy conditions early on will give way to gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Eventually, we'll see enough sunshine to help drive temperatures back into the low 60s; we will top out near 61° on a Wednesday afternoon in Evansville. Tomorrow evening looks clearer and cooler  - expect temperatures near 58° around tomorrow evening's commute before we fall to 54° by dinner time and to 49° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures may flirt with the upper 30s in spots, but we are expected to reach only as low as 40° in the River City early Thursday.

