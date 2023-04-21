Clearer, cooler weekend

With the rain finally exiting the Tri-State this evening, we can look ahead to clearer and drier conditions throughout the Lower Ohio Valley during the weekend ahead. Unfortunately, those clear and dry conditions will be accompanied by a strong westerly wind and significantly cooler temperatures. If you’re seeing a high temperature on Thursday of 85° (our warmest day in nearly 7 months), we will wake up to early morning low temperatures on Saturday near the upper 30s and low 40s; we will dive to 42° in Evansville early Saturday morning.
Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day as the core of low pressure responsible for all of our rainfall continues on its eastward migration - after seeing temperatures in the low 40s early on, the mercury will reach up to 55° by our lunch hour under partly cloudy skies before reaching a peak temperature of 57° a few hours later. Additionally, winds are expected to gust as high as 25 or 30 mph at times tomorrow afternoon. While the blustery conditions are expected to subside by tomorrow evening, temperatures are expected to fall even further as we head into early Sunday morning - expect a morning low temperature near 36° in Evansville on Sunday.