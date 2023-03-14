Clearing skies being served up on Pi Day

It's national Pi Day –not to be confused with national Pie Day which is January 23rd. What's the difference? Well, today is "Pi" without the "e", its the name for the Greek Symbol 'π'. If you're a little rusty on your geometry, recall that Pi (π) is used as a mathematical constant. The constant 'π' goes on into infinity but is frequently rounded to "3.14". It is every circle's ratio of it's circumference to diameter. Basically, every perfect circle will have a circumference (distance around a circle) 3.14 times larger than its diameter (straight line draw from one point to another inside the circle that goes through the center).
Even if you don't quite understand that, that's okay. All you need to know is that π = 3.14, and that's why today is Pi Day... 3/14!
That makes today a perfectly good excuse to eat a slice of pie!
But we will also be seeing a nice treat weather-wise. Clearing skies! We've had pretty gloomy conditions all day long, but slowly we will be seeing a bit more blue than gray in the skies. It's still up in the air if we'll see perfectly clear blue skies, but we will certainly see a decrease in cloud cover. This will give us some much appreciated sunshine to help us bear the colder weather a little better.
Warmer weather is on the way through the week but rain chances and cloud cover does return. So enjoy the sunshine while you can!