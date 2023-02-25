Cloudier but milder finish to weekend before rain moves in

WOW. Did anyone get the chance to venture outside today? It warmed up to be pretty pleasant. Today was a nice opportunity for folks to venture out and see some of that spring growth that's already beginning to appear. Now, even though we have seen warmer days than today, today was nice in its own way. Because even though we've seen warm days, and days with calm winds, we very rarely have seen a warm calm day so far this spring. So I hope you enjoyed it!
Clouds return to the forecast soon, and so do precipitation chances. And those winds we got a break from will reappear multiple times this week.
TONIGHT: 39 (MOSTLY CLOUDY) -WINDS: LIGHT & VARIABLE
Say goodbye to the sunshine of Saturday, more clouds are rolling in tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures will also be dropping through the overnight as slightly cooler air filters into the region. Winds will remain calm which will be a nice change of pace.
SUNDAY: 57 (MOSTLY CLOUDY) -WINDS: SW 4-8mph
Winds are going to pick up from their overnight calmness. Windspeeds will pick up out of the southwest which will allow temperatures to rise slightly more than they did today. We'll continue to deal with cloudier skies with rain chances increasing –but remaining slight– through the afternoon and evening.
MONDAY: 55 / 70 (MOSTLY CLOUDY, BUT CLEARING) -WINDS: S 20-30mph Gusts: 50mph
Rain and thunderstorms are expected early Monday morning but clearing through the afternoon. Rains could be heavy with thunderstorms being a bit stronger than usual. One thing is for certain, it will be very windy.
TUESDAY: 43 / 60 (SUNNY) -WINDS: NW 5-10mph
After Monday's system clears out, Tuesday is looking stellar. Sunny skies, temperatures in the sixties, with winds a lot calmer. I'd say Tuesday might be a nice day to head outside!
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: 30s & 40s / 60s & 70s (MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN)
Wednesday looks to be even warmer, but rain chances bring temperatures back a few notches Thursday and Friday. It won't be until the weekend that we finally see winds calming back down.