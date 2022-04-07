Clouds Moving In Today, Wintry Mix Possible Tomorrow

While we are not tracking a late-season snowfall event, we ARE tracking the potential for a few snow flakes to fall tomorrow. They'll likely fall early in the morning as snow showers along with rain showers. They'll be short lived as we warm up through the day as they likely switch to all rain showers. Fret not, likely no travel woes or preparations needed. We'll be well above freezing so any snowflakes that do fall will likely just stick to your windshield or the roof of your car. The biggest impact from these snow showers will likely be to moral. The birds and the bees will be confused as they wake up, and you might be too. But warmer weather is on the way, I promise!
This weekend, things will start off chilly and on the cloudier side, but by Sunday it will be sunnier and warmer. If you can head outside, I would advise so, because although temperatures are going to remain mild, rain and thunderstorm chances linger all the beginning of next week.
TODAY: 56 (Clouds Moving In)
Unfortunately, the day will start off sunny; however, clouds will roll in brining back this stubborn cloud cover that has been lingering for days now.
TONIGHT: 37 (Mostly Cloudy)
Mostly cloudy conditions will persist and things will remain quiet with a few sprinkles being possible.
FRIDAY: 37 / 46 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Wintry Mix Possible)
YIKES! We're tracking the potential a mix of snow and rain showers being possible early in the morning. As the day progresses we are expecting all the showers to transition to all rain showers. Snow accumulations aren't expected but the late season snow flakes will definitely confuse the birds and spring flowers.
SATURDAY: 35 / 48 (Partly Sunny)
Partly sunny skies are expected as drier conditions move in. Colder air will be filtered into the Tri-State which will leave us pretty chilly for early April. High temperatures will reach only the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: 32/63 (Sunny)
The best day out of the next seven for sure! Be sure to enjoy the outside and get some sun exposure. We'll see sunnier skies and temperatures that are mild enough to want to be outside!
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 50s / 60s & 70s (Partly Sunny w/ Rain and Thunderstorms Possible)
Monday all the way to Wednesday we're tracking warmer temperatures; however, at the cost of constant rain chances almost every single day. A system seems to be wanting to develop Tuesday/Wednesday and bring storms so we'll keep on eye on that potential in the next few days.