Cloudy and below average temps Thursday; heat returns this weekend

TODAY: It's going to be a cloudy Thursday with unseasonably cool temperatures. After starting out in the 60s, highs will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances look to be near zero even though it may look like a gloomy day. Winds will stay breezy out of the northeast.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will begin heating up Friday with primarily dry skies. There may be a few isolated showers that pop up later that day. As we approach the weekend, the chances of rain will diminish across the Tri-State. However, there may be some widespread rainfall to arrive Sunday as highs reach the 90s.