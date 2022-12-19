 Skip to main content
Cloudy and cold start to week; active weather pattern late week

Cold & Cloudy Monday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a cold and cloudy start to the morning. Thankfully, winds are staying calm. Temperatures will stay in the 20s through much of the morning, but as we head into the afternoon highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay around 5-10 mph out of the east.

