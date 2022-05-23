Cloudy and cooler temperatures Monday

TODAY: It's quite the gloomy start to our Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We won't warm up much into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There may be a slight pop of sunshine, but primarily cloudy.
REST OF WEEK: Most of Tuesday looks like it will be sunny and warm, but the next batch of precipitation will be on its way. The next shot of rain will arrive Tuesday night. It should bring a solid chance to the region. While it doesn’t rain everywhere at the same time, it will be an issue heading into Wednesday.