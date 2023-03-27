TODAY: It's a mild and cloudy start to your Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. As winds stay dominate out of the north and west, it will cap off our temperatures. We should stay dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Cloudy and mild Monday; warmer temperatures mid-week
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
