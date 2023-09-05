Cloudy and warm Tuesday; scattered rain chances

TODAY: It's a warm and dry start to your Tuesday, but big changes are returning through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will still rise into the mid to upper 80s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will likely start pushing through the area late morning and into the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Dry conditions will be with us for the first part of your evening. Overnight conditions will change as storms begin pushing through. Temperatures will be right around the low to mid 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather overnight Tuesday and through the day Wednesday. An incoming front brings the chance for scattered showers and storms with a few on the strong side. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the main threats with this set up. While we are on the weaker side of the threat, it is a good idea to still stay weather aware. After the front moves through the area our weather will be on the comfortable and dry side for the remainder of the week.