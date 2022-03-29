Cloudy & Breezy Tuesday; Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

After we get through your Tuesday, conditions will turn quite active again. Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon-evening.
TODAY: It's going to be a cloudy day with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will still feel chilly because of the excessive amount of cloud cover and breezy skies. There is a small chance that we will see a passing shower or two.
TOMORROW: A potent storm system will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. The morning hours will start out warm, cloudy and breezy. The winds could gust as high as 50 mph before any storm gets to the Tri-State. By the mid to late afternoon the line will push through giving us a good opportunity of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.