...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Cloudy & Breezy Tuesday; Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

Cloudy & Breezy Tuesday; Wind Advisory Tomorrow
Griffin Glasscock

After we get through your Tuesday, conditions will turn quite active again. Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon-evening.

TODAY: It's going to be a cloudy day with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will still feel chilly because of the excessive amount of cloud cover and breezy skies. There is a small chance that we will see a passing shower or two. 

TOMORROW: A potent storm system will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. The morning hours will start out warm, cloudy and breezy. The winds could gust as high as 50 mph before any storm gets to the Tri-State. By the mid to late afternoon the line will push through giving us a good opportunity of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible. 

 

