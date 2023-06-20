TODAY: It's a gloomy start to our morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It's going to be a decent day with a good amount of cloud cover. This afternoon brings us another opportunity of rainfall thanks to the core of low pressure hanging out to the south of us. As it moves counterclockwise, that's going to usher in scattered showers this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s. If it starts to feel muggy, our winds will add some relief. Northeast winds will be moving at 5-15 mph.
Cloudy & muggy start to Tuesday; afternoon rain chances return
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
