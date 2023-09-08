Cloudy start to Friday; afternoon clearing

TODAY: It's another cloudy and comfortable start to our morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We'll continue to keep the comfortable conditions for Friday. Clouds will gradually clear bringing some sunshine out. Highs are expected to only be around the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: If you have plans to be outdoors this evening, our temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dry skies will persist. By the time you're waking up early Saturday morning our temperatures should be around the low 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: Expect spectacular conditions for your Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the low 80s under mostly clear skies. Winds will stay out of the north which will keep temperatures below average. Enjoy the beautiful weather!