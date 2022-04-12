Cloudy with Scattered Showers Tuesday

TODAY: Most of what we see for your Tuesday is going to be spotty and scattered showers. It will be cloudy and breezy for most of the day. Highs will be quite warm in the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Some heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could fire up tonight and into tomorrow morning. It doesn't look to be severe, but could make for another damp morning with temperatures in the mid 60s.
TOMORROW: The main concern for severe weather will be late tomorrow and into the early evening hours. A potent cold front will be moving through the Tri-State bringing strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has us under an enhanced risk for Wednesday.