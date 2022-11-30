 Skip to main content
Cold and blustery Wednesday

Cold front leaves behind below average temperatures
Griffin Glasscock

Blustery and Cold Wednesday

TODAY: It is a bitterly cold start to our morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Winds are coming in strong out of the northwest, which is making it feel more like the low to mid 20s. There will be plentiful sunshine today with highs only reaching the low 40s.

