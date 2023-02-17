Cold and breezy Friday; pleasant conditions for the weekend

TODAY: It's a bitterly cold start to your Friday with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are moving through briskly making it feel like the low 20s. Clouds will stick around for your afternoon, but there may be some pops of sunshine! Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest.
TONIGHT: Clouds will begin clearing allowing for overnight lows to reach the mid 20s. Winds will stay breezy out of the north which may make it feel more like the upper teens Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: We'll see more sunshine throughout our Saturday and into Sunday. The partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to reach the upper 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s by Sunday.