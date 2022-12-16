Cold and breezy Friday; temperatures dropping over the weekend

TODAY: It was a cold start to our Friday with temperatures around freezing and wind chill values in the low 20s. Thankfully, the sunshine is helping us out a bit! As we head into the afternoon, we should expect highs to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s under partly sunny skies. Clouds are likely to increase through the day as winds stay breezy out of the southwest.
TONIGHT: I believe we'll see primarily dry conditions this evening and into the overnight hours. There is a core of low pressure moving east over the Great Lakes. As it keeps turning counterclockwise, some of that wind flow may usher in some light flurries in the early morning hours of your Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
THIS WEEKEND: It's going to be cold and dry over the weekend. I think you should expect quiet conditions with highs in the mid 30s. Next week brings some changes in the weather pattern. Not only are we looking at a dramatic cool down on the first day of Winter (12/21), but snow chances are becoming more likely for Thursday. Stay tuned!