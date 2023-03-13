 Skip to main content
Cold and breezy Monday; gradual warming this week

Tracking Cloudy & Bitterly Cold Conditions
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a frigid morning with temperatures in the low 30s, but with winds coming in briskly out of the northwest most of us are feeling like the mid to upper 20s. We may see some flurries and stray showers today, but it's not going to be much to worry about. Highs will rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

