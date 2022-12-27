Cold and cloudy Tuesday; tracking morning fog

TODAY: It's a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Fog is still an element we are fighting through that is causing some slick spots on the roadways. Temperatures are going to struggle again today with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s. We may get lucky and see some sunshine later in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: It's going to stay right around the mid to upper 20s this evening and into the overnight hours thanks to the southerly winds moving in. We'll keep the partly cloudy skies and get ready for some sunshine Wednesday.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is going to be the start of the nice warm up headed to the Tri-State. Temperatures will gradually move into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon. It will be breezy with winds staying dominant out of the south. Thursday will be more cloudy but still breezy and warm in the upper 50s. We'll bring in our next chance of rain Thursday night and into Friday while keeping mild temperatures.