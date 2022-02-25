Cold & Blustery Friday; Weekend Warm Up

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...
Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.
.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.
For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
