Cold conditions tonight but a beautiful weekend is in store!

After a few mild and windy days, some cooler weather is on the way tonight.
It is February so think of these cold overnight temperatures as a humbling experience. Remember, temperatures could be worse... just think of this past December! But the bone-chilling temperatures will be short lived as we have a stellar weekend forecast.
TONIGHT:
26 & CLEARING CLOUDS
After a mild few days we're getting a real taste of February weather yet again. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-twenties which will be a bit chilly and probably require your heater to kick on a few more times than it needed to these past few days.
TOMORROW:
47 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Now, despite the cold start, tomorrow will shape up to be quite nice. The freezing temperatures will rise into the upper 40s. On top of the warmer weather, we'll be seeing some more sunshine as well. This will help tomorrow feel very very nice. Oh, and did I mention the winds will finally calm down?
SUNDAY:
27 / 52 & MOSTLY CLEAR
For as nice as tomorrow will be, Sunday will be even nicer. Expect temperatures in the low 50s with that sunshine continuing. Enjoy it because rain chances look to move back into the area by the midweek.
NEXT WEEK:
SEASONABLE DRY START, THEN WARMER & RAIN CHANCES.
Monday and Tuesday will be decent. Temperatures will be in the 30s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon, but by Tuesday into the late week, rain chances look to be on the ups with even milder but cloudier conditions.