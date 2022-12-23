Cold Continues

Cold Temperatures continue across the Tri-State area. Highs today were in the single digits. Overnight look for an overnight low around 2 degrees with wind chills around -20 degrees as West winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.
On Saturday look for a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 17 with a wind chill again at -10 degrees.
Another system moves our way Sunday night and into Monday bringing a chance of some more snow. Our current projections could see around 1 to 3 inches of snow possible with this clipper system. High warm to around 27 degrees on Monday.
A slow warm up will get us back to near 55 degrees on Friday with a chance of rain.