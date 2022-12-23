 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length
of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Cold Continues

  • 0
Cold Temps For Friday

Cold Temperatures continue across the Tri-State area.  Highs today were in the single digits.  Overnight look for an overnight low around 2 degrees with wind chills around -20 degrees as West winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

On Saturday look for a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 17 with a wind chill again at -10 degrees.

Another system moves our way Sunday night and into Monday bringing a chance of some more snow. Our current projections could see around 1 to 3 inches of snow possible with this clipper system. High warm to around 27 degrees on Monday. 

A slow warm up will get us back to near 55 degrees on Friday with a chance of rain.

Recommended for you