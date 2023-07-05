Cold front arrives Thursday

The line of showers and storms rolling across portions of the Tri-State this evening will gradually dissipate as it pushes further into the Lower Ohio valley. Despite the Storm Prediction Center placing portions of the region under threat for Severe Weather this evening, the overall threat of potentially Severe storms remains quite low tonight. That being said, it is possible that some of the storms may still produce gusty winds and torrential rains. According to the latest model data, the last of the storms will dissipate between 9 and 10 o’clock this evening. Expect scattered cloud cover tonight with temperatures gradually dwindling back down to the upper 60s in the 70s by early Thursday.
We'll wake up to some light cloud cover in spots Thursday morning as temperatures once again make their way toward the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the area. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 87° in Evansville and Thursday. Unfortunately, the very same cold front responsible for tonight‘s storm chances, will be passing through the Tri-State late tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon. While the majority of the region is expected to remain dry, it is possible that the combination of this cold front and our heat and humidity may produce some scattered showers and storms during the late morning and early afternoon hours.