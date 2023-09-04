Cold front brings storms and a cool down

Mother nature must not have gotten the memo about Labor Day being the unofficial end to the summer season as temperatures crept back into the low 90s with "feels like" temperatures approaching the triple digits at times earlier today. As for the evening ahead, expect scattered, cloud cover and temperatures gradually dwindling from 85° around dinner time to 79° by 10 o’clock. Temperatures are only expected to fall as low as 74° in Evansville by early tomorrow, setting up another mild and muggy day as we all head back to work.
After waking up to the mid 70s on Tuesday morning, isolated showers and thunderstorms will settle back into the Lower Ohio Valley as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect on and off rain chances throughout the remainder of your Tuesday morning, afternoon and early evening - make sure I have your umbrella ready to go. In addition to the shower in storm chances, afternoon high temperatures will reach back up into the mid to upper 80s throughout the Tri-State; feels like temperatures are also expected to remain in the mid 90s for a large chunk in the afternoon as well. Expect another mild evening as temperatures gradually dip from 75° around 10 o’clock on Tuesday to just 73° by the predawn hours on Wednesday.
That aforementioned cold front is expected to pass through the tri-state Wednesday morning and afternoon, bringing along with it, not only showers and storms, but the potential for severe weather as well. The latest model data indicates that our neck of the woods could see a broken line of thunderstorm activity roll though between the hours 3AM and 9AM on Wednesday morning - during this stretch, it is possible that storms embedded within that broken line may produce strong winds and small hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire tri-state under a. “1” I’m on Wednesday's Threat Index. Once the cold front passes and the rainfall subsides, our winds will shift back to the northwest and temperatures will begin to gradually cool.
The end of the work week looks nothing short of absolutely gorgeous. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s with a little to no humidity paired with a breezy northwesterly wind under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. It looks as though temperatures could creep even lower for Saturday as well; the latest data indicates that we will only reach a high temperature of 79° in Evansville as we kick off the weekend.