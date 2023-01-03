Cold front finally passes through

The very same cold front responsible for north central Illinois' rash of Tornado Warnings this evening will roll through the Tri-State late tonight. Fortunately, the effects it has in the Tri-State will be far more pedestrian than what is occurring to our northwest. The extent of our rain chances will pass though they will occur between 9PM and 12AM tonight. Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder will quickly move to our east giving way to drier and cooler weather. After reaching high temperatures in the low 60s earlier on, temperatures are expected to plunge to 44° By early Wednesday morning.
Our Wednesday will be a blustery one, but pleasant nonetheless. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 51° on Wednesday under scattered cloud cover with winds gusting at times as high as 20 mph from the southwest. Tomorrow evening looks cool, but comfortable - we’ll see temperatures fall from 47° around tomorrow evening's commute to 40° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures by early Thursday morning are expected to dwindle down toward the freezing mark throughout the Lower Ohio Valley.