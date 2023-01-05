 Skip to main content
Cold temperatures return with breezy conditions Thursday

  Updated
  • 0
Cold and dry Thursday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a cold start to our Thursday in the low to mid 30s. Winds are breezy, which is making it feel more like the upper 20s. We're now in a dry stretch for the next two days. You should expect more clouds this afternoon as highs rise into the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Conditions will remain quiet this evening and into the overnight hours. We may see some clouds exit the area as winds increase out of the west. It's going to be a cold morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will make it feel even colder, wind chill values look to range in the low 20s.

