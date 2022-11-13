Cold Temperatures Settle In

Clouds were slow to clear this morning, but once they did start to break up, the sunshine was abundant. Highs only in the lower 40's, still made it a chilly day in the Tri-State.
The clear skies will allow temperatures to drop overnight, and they will fall near to 20 degrees before sunrise Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine to start your Monday, however clouds will increase in the afternoon. Light rain is possible Monday night and portions of the Tri-State could see a mix of rain and snow into Tuesday morning. Those areas will be to the north and west. High on Monday of 46 degrees.
Another cold front head to the Tri-State by next weekend, making highs in the thirties and over night lows will be into the teens.