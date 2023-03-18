Cold to remain through Sunday before warmer weather arrives

Unfortunately this wasn't the nicest weekend we've had so far this year, but at least we saw lots of sunshine. The temperature today was very cold. The high temperature today was only 34°, a whole 24° below average!
If you're hoping for warmer weather, after tomorrow we'll be seeing a nice little warming trend the next few days. But enjoy the days earlier this upcoming week because towards the end of the week, wetter weather returns.
TONIGHT:
21 & MOSTLY CLOUDY
Our colder conditions will continue through the night with temperatures dropping into the upper teens and low 20s. Winds tonight will be northwest 5-15 with gusts up to 20mph.
TOMORROW:
38 & SUNNY
Conditions will remain about the same as we head into tomorrow. We'll see slightly calmer conditions with less winds. Temperatures will be just slightly warmer in the upper 30s.
MONDAY:
21 / 52 & SUNNY
Now, the moment we've all been waiting for... a warmup! Temperatures will start off very chilly Monday morning, but by the afternoon it'll shape up to be quite an awesome day. Temperatures in the low 50s with relatively calm winds will call for a day to head outside.
TUESDAY:
29 / 56 & PARTLY SUNNY
We drop back below freezing yet again on Tuesday, but we warm up even more during the day with temperatures in the mid 50s. This will be day two and a multiday warmup and lasts through the end of the week.
MIDWEEK:
TRENDING WARMER AND CLOUDIER WITH RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances move back into the forecast as even warmer temperatures come our way. This means 70s are possible by Thursday but rain will be brought along with it.